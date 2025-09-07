Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT

Love: You and your partner may create new plans. It is better if you carry them out together.

Health: Be careful of colds. Get enough sleep and drink plenty of water.

Career: Workflow is smooth. Take advantage of this to get ahead of deadlines.

Wealth: There is luck in small transactions. Do not forget to save.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 4

Advice: Place a blue crystal in your working area to ease tension and clear the mind.