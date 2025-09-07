SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIFE

Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

Monday (8 September 2025)
Monday (8 September 2025)
RAT

Love: You and your partner may create new plans. It is better if you carry them out together.

Health: Be careful of colds. Get enough sleep and drink plenty of water.

Career: Workflow is smooth. Take advantage of this to get ahead of deadlines.

Wealth: There is luck in small transactions. Do not forget to save.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 4

Advice: Place a blue crystal in your working area to ease tension and clear the mind.

OX

Love: Sometimes, silence is not a lack of love but a way of resting.

Health: Avoid sudden changes in temperature. You may get a headache.

Career: Someone wants to collaborate with you. It is best to study it first.

Wealth: Do not force expenses if you know they go beyond your budget.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 7

Advice: Place a bamboo plant near the doorway for fresh energy and luck in livelihood.

TIGER

Love: The connection is deep today. Use it to settle misunderstandings.

Health: Avoid sitting for too long. Stretch or walk around.

Career: Your skill may be noticed in a task. Continue working hard.

Wealth: You will receive a reward for your efforts in recent days.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Red

Number: 5

Advice: Place a red envelope under your pillow for continuous luck.

RABBIT
Love: There is a reminder from the past. There may be unfinished emotions.

Health: Eat home-cooked meals and avoid fast food.

Career: You will receive advice that will help with your long-term goals.

Wealth: There is good news regarding a payment you are expecting.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 6

Advice: Place a coin jar in the kitchen to save extra luck.

DRAGON
Love: Do not expect too much. Let the relationship flow naturally.

Health: Rest if you notice your body feels heavy.

Career: An extra task may come up, but you can handle it if you manage your time well.

Wealth: An old order or payment will finally be received today.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 9

Advice: Carry a white stone charm for purity of mind and financial clarity.

SNAKE

Love: If you want to say something, do not put it off. An open heart is better.

Health: Avoid too much salty food for kidney health.

Career: You may be recommended for a higher position.

Wealth: Your savings will increase through simple discipline.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Green

Number: 2

Advice: Place a jade coin on your desk to protect what you have worked for.

HORSE

Love: It is time to reconcile. Just one message is enough.

Health: Lessen sweets if you often feel tired.

Career: Communication with clients or your boss will go smoothly.

Wealth: Extra income will come from a side job.

Luck guide

Direction: North

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: Blue

Number: 1

Advice: Place a small water feature in your working area to let prosperity flow.

GOAT

Love: The energy is happy today. Good for bonding moments.

Health: Keep your feet dry, especially when it rains.

Career: A new project is coming. It needs full commitment.

Wealth: A good day to organize your budget for the coming week.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 7 to 9 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 3

Advice: Place a gold ingot above the door for continuous income.

MONKEY

Love: Not all jokes are funny. Be sensitive to your partner’s feelings.

Health: Drink ginger tea if you have a mild fever or weakness.

Career: Before the day ends, there will be a small win that will make you happy.

Wealth: A friend will share a business tip. Listen.

Luck guide

Direction: Southeast

Time: 8 to 10 a.m.

Color: Green

Number: 8

Advice: Place a fortune plant in your office or study area for continuous ideas and success.

ROOSTER

Love: You will hear happy news from someone close to your heart.

Health: Keep your surroundings clean to avoid insects and allergies.

Career: The team’s energy is good today. You will finish something big together.

Wealth: It is a good day to sell things you no longer use.

Luck guide

Direction: South

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Color: Red

Number: 5

Advice: Place a red tassel charm on your bag or cellphone for protection during travel and daily activities.

DOG

Love: Someone from the past will reach out again. Find out if it is sincere or just out of loneliness.

Health: Eat food rich in vitamin B for energy and mood.

Career: You will resolve an issue within the team. You will serve as the bridge.

Wealth: An unexpected gift or token will come from an acquaintance.

Luck guide

Direction: West

Time: 9 to 11 a.m.

Color: White

Number: 6

Advice: Carry clear quartz to avoid bad vibes and help in making the right decisions.

PIG

Love: Be honest with your feelings. Your heart will feel lighter if you are truthful.

Health: Eat hot soup for comfort and strength.

Career: You may get overloaded with work, but someone will help you. Do not be afraid to ask.

Wealth: Extra earnings can be set aside in preparation for the Ghost Month closing.

Luck guide

Direction: East

Time: 6 to 8 a.m.

Color: Yellow

Number: 9

Advice: Place a crystal cluster on your altar for luck and spiritual protection.

feng shui Horoscope

