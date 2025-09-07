Daily Feng Shui Horoscope by Master Hanz Cua

RAT
Love: You and your partner may create new plans. It is better if you carry them out together.
Health: Be careful of colds. Get enough sleep and drink plenty of water.
Career: Workflow is smooth. Take advantage of this to get ahead of deadlines.
Wealth: There is luck in small transactions. Do not forget to save.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 4
Advice: Place a blue crystal in your working area to ease tension and clear the mind.
OX
Love: Sometimes, silence is not a lack of love but a way of resting.
Health: Avoid sudden changes in temperature. You may get a headache.
Career: Someone wants to collaborate with you. It is best to study it first.
Wealth: Do not force expenses if you know they go beyond your budget.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 7
Advice: Place a bamboo plant near the doorway for fresh energy and luck in livelihood.
TIGER
Love: The connection is deep today. Use it to settle misunderstandings.
Health: Avoid sitting for too long. Stretch or walk around.
Career: Your skill may be noticed in a task. Continue working hard.
Wealth: You will receive a reward for your efforts in recent days.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Red
Number: 5
Advice: Place a red envelope under your pillow for continuous luck.
RABBIT
Love: There is a reminder from the past. There may be unfinished emotions.
Health: Eat home-cooked meals and avoid fast food.
Career: You will receive advice that will help with your long-term goals.
Wealth: There is good news regarding a payment you are expecting.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 6
Advice: Place a coin jar in the kitchen to save extra luck.
DRAGON
Love: Do not expect too much. Let the relationship flow naturally.
Health: Rest if you notice your body feels heavy.
Career: An extra task may come up, but you can handle it if you manage your time well.
Wealth: An old order or payment will finally be received today.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 9
Advice: Carry a white stone charm for purity of mind and financial clarity.
SNAKE
Love: If you want to say something, do not put it off. An open heart is better.
Health: Avoid too much salty food for kidney health.
Career: You may be recommended for a higher position.
Wealth: Your savings will increase through simple discipline.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Green
Number: 2
Advice: Place a jade coin on your desk to protect what you have worked for.
HORSE
Love: It is time to reconcile. Just one message is enough.
Health: Lessen sweets if you often feel tired.
Career: Communication with clients or your boss will go smoothly.
Wealth: Extra income will come from a side job.
Luck guide
Direction: North
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: Blue
Number: 1
Advice: Place a small water feature in your working area to let prosperity flow.
GOAT
Love: The energy is happy today. Good for bonding moments.
Health: Keep your feet dry, especially when it rains.
Career: A new project is coming. It needs full commitment.
Wealth: A good day to organize your budget for the coming week.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 7 to 9 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 3
Advice: Place a gold ingot above the door for continuous income.
MONKEY
Love: Not all jokes are funny. Be sensitive to your partner’s feelings.
Health: Drink ginger tea if you have a mild fever or weakness.
Career: Before the day ends, there will be a small win that will make you happy.
Wealth: A friend will share a business tip. Listen.
Luck guide
Direction: Southeast
Time: 8 to 10 a.m.
Color: Green
Number: 8
Advice: Place a fortune plant in your office or study area for continuous ideas and success.
ROOSTER
Love: You will hear happy news from someone close to your heart.
Health: Keep your surroundings clean to avoid insects and allergies.
Career: The team’s energy is good today. You will finish something big together.
Wealth: It is a good day to sell things you no longer use.
Luck guide
Direction: South
Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Color: Red
Number: 5
Advice: Place a red tassel charm on your bag or cellphone for protection during travel and daily activities.
DOG
Love: Someone from the past will reach out again. Find out if it is sincere or just out of loneliness.
Health: Eat food rich in vitamin B for energy and mood.
Career: You will resolve an issue within the team. You will serve as the bridge.
Wealth: An unexpected gift or token will come from an acquaintance.
Luck guide
Direction: West
Time: 9 to 11 a.m.
Color: White
Number: 6
Advice: Carry clear quartz to avoid bad vibes and help in making the right decisions.
PIG
Love: Be honest with your feelings. Your heart will feel lighter if you are truthful.
Health: Eat hot soup for comfort and strength.
Career: You may get overloaded with work, but someone will help you. Do not be afraid to ask.
Wealth: Extra earnings can be set aside in preparation for the Ghost Month closing.
Luck guide
Direction: East
Time: 6 to 8 a.m.
Color: Yellow
Number: 9
Advice: Place a crystal cluster on your altar for luck and spiritual protection.