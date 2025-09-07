Compassion beyond borders

Last week was more than just a family celebration. It was a reminder that compassion knows no borders. My sister, Dr. Aivee Aguilar-Teo, the renowned dermatologist, marked her birthday. For me, her birthday is never just about candles and cakes; it is about honoring a life lived generously, one that continuously gives dignity back to those who need it most.

Aivee is widely respected for introducing innovation to the Philippine beauty industry. But what inspires me most is the heart behind her practice. Sixteen years ago, she founded Aivee Beyond Borders (ABB), a medical mission dedicated to providing free skin treatments to those who cannot afford them. Since then, ABB has served over 16,000 patients. Where others see cosmetic improvement as a luxury, she sees healing as a right.

I have witnessed these acts of generosity firsthand. I remember Kuya Eric, a man who carried a large painful cyst on his arm for more than 10 years. The growth not only hurt him physically but it also weighed heavily on his self-esteem. During an ABB mission, my sister performed the delicate procedure herself. It took hours, but Aivee would not leave until Kuya Eric was free of the burden. That day, Kuya Eric left not only with healthier skin but with renewed confidence.

There were countless others: street sweepers with untreated infections, young children with birthmarks that brought them ridicule, mothers whose untreated cysts affected their daily lives. For every story, my sister showed up with her sleeves rolled up, first to arrive and the last to leave. Her hands may treat the skin, but her compassion touches the soul.

Her story reminds me of Proverbs 31:20: “She opens her arms to the poor and extends her hands to the needy.” This verse paints the image of a woman whose strength lies not only in her skill but in her heart. To me, that is Aivee, a woman who inspires others to use their gifts in the service of others.

As her sister, I draw strength from her example in my own work as a public servant. We may serve in different ways — she in medicine, I in governance — but the principle is the same: to lead with a generous heart. Compassion that goes beyond borders, beyond professions, beyond self-interest is what makes service meaningful.

On her special day, I dedicate this column to her and to all women who use their gifts to lift others up. May her story remind us that beauty is indeed more than skin deep. True beauty radiates from a heart that serves, heals, and gives without counting the cost.