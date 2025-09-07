Chedeng’s Pancitan: A timeless taste of Bataan

If you find yourself in Orani, Bataan, a visit to the Orani Public Market isn’t complete without stopping by Chedeng’s Pancitan — a culinary institution that’s been delighting generations with its flavorful pancit since the 1950s.

A heritage that began with Aling Chedeng

The story of Chedeng’s Pancitan began with Mercedes Capili Pantigo, affectionately known as Aling Chedeng. In the early 1950s, she started serving her now-iconic pancit, which quickly gained popularity not only in Orani but also in nearby towns.

Her version stands out for its distinctive noodles and rich sauce. Chedeng’s offers two types of bihon: one made with homemade galapong (glutinous rice) noodles, and the other using commercial bihon. The sauce, prepared fresh daily, is crafted from galapong and infused with alamang (shrimp paste), giving the dish its signature savory depth and unforgettable flavor.

A beloved culinary tradition

Over the decades, what started as a small pancitan grew into a household name. Today, locals and travelers flock to Orani for a plate of pancit palabok that blends tradition and taste. Customers often praise the fast service, courteous staff, and cool, laid-back atmosphere — making every visit not just a meal but an experience steeped in local culture.

It’s no surprise that Chedeng’s Pancitan enjoys a 4.2-star rating on Google, with many guests calling it one of Bataan’s must-try food destinations.

Celebrating 75 years of flavor

In 2025, Chedeng’s Pancitan marks its 75th year, a milestone that honors the loyalty of its patrons and the enduring legacy of Aling Chedeng’s original recipe. As the owners shared: “Maraming salamat po sa mga suking naging bahagi ng aming paglalakbay. Ang inyong tiwala at suporta ang tunay na sangkap ng aming tagumpay.”

For locals, it’s more than just pancit—it’s a taste of home. For visitors, it’s a delicious introduction to Bataan’s culinary identity.

So the next time you’re in town, don’t miss the chance to savor the history, heart, and heritage in every plate of Chedeng’s Pancit.