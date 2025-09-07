Cebu, Iloilo residents call for waterway infra reviews

Residents and local officials in Cebu and Iloilo are calling on authorities to review flood control projects following allegations of misallocated funds and poor implementation.

In the Town of Ginatilan, Cebu, residents raised concerns over a stalled road widening project along Barangay Guiwanon, which they claim was billed as a flood control initiative.

Former Municipal Councilor Maria Fema Duterte presented videos and photos of the project to the DAILY TRIBUNE.

“The people here in Ginatilan were asking why the road widening… as in fact, it was for flood control?” she said.

A Commission on Audit billboard pegged the project’s cost at P145,529,000 under the description “Flood Control.”

The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) 7th District Engineering Office implemented the project, contracted to QM Builders (Contract ID 25H00151), which started 10 April 2025, with a 330-day completion schedule.

“Why National Road/rehabilitation or widening along Sitio Kalubihan, Barangay Guiwanon?” Duterte added. “Is the Flood Control project to road widening/concreting a realigned budget?” She alleged this may be deceptive to taxpayers.

Former 7th District Representative Peter John Calderon denied any diversion of funds.

“I verified with the DEO Cebu 7th of DPWH. Although you did not mention the specific ID contract, I was informed that no flood control funds were diverted specifically in Guiwanon, Ginatilan. You might be referring to a project entitled ‘Flood Mitigating Structures/Construction of Seawall Protection along Santander-Barili-Toledo road at Sitio Lutak, Barangay Guiwanon, Ginatilan, Cebu,’” he said.

Calderon explained that coastal stretches of the Santander-Barili-Toledo (SBT) national road, heavily damaged by typhoon “Odette,” required seawalls for protection.

“That is why it appears that it’s like road widening. Although I was informed that these seawall structures would be paved to provide for another lane in the highway. In fact, in some stretches of the SBT, they were paved like a three-lane highway for the seawall structures to be used,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Iloilo City, Mayor Raisa Treñas called for a halt and comprehensive review of all ongoing flood control projects after discovering irregularities in a project in Barangay Mohon, Arevalo, where plant boxes were placed in the middle of bike lanes.

Currently, five flood control projects are being handled by three firms linked to contractors Sarah and Curlee Discaya, including St. Timothy Construction Corporation, Alpha and Omega General Contractor and Development Corporation, and YPR General Contractor and Construction Supply Inc. Treñas said some projects may have worsened flooding due to faulty design.

“Some of the projects are the main reasons why there is flooding here. Before when there were no such projects, they had a waterway project tagged as flood protection, but were actually bike lanes or access roads,” she explained.

The Philippine Contractors Accreditation Board last week suspended the licenses of nine Discaya-owned firms, including St. Gerrard Construction, Amethyst Horizon Builders, St. Matthew General Contractor, Great Pacific Builders, Way Maker OPC, and Elite General Contractor. St. Timothy Construction and St. Matthew were previously identified by the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee as having “ghost projects.”

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., during a visit to Iloilo City, criticized delayed and poorly implemented flood control projects after inspecting two mitigation projects in Barangay San Isidro, Jaro.

Treñas also called for accountability from Iloilo Lone District Rep. Jamjam Baronda, citing the damage caused by the projects, including the controversial Mohon project.

“Our people are suffering because of this, and the damage is immense, not only in Iloilo City but also in our neighboring municipalities. This situation cannot continue, and we demand accountability,” she said.