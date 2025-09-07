Carrying the torch

“Before, I dreamed of being in the national team because I have cousins who were playing for Gintong Alay. Three of them were playing track and field for the national team,” she said.

“When I saw their medals and learned that they were traveling to other countries to compete, I realized that it’s something that I also want to experience. So when I had a chance to tryout for the national team, I immediately grabbed it.”

Knowing that speed wasn’t enough, she worked relentlessly to improve her skills.

“I didn’t stop. I used everything to develop my skills and get familiarized with the technical aspect of the game. With that, I slowly improved and had been spending a lot of time in the football field,” Dimzon said.

New challenge

Dimzon’s football roots were nurtured at FEU, a place that later became the cornerstone of her storied coaching career.

After a successful collegiate campaign, Dimzon was tapped by Coach Malou Rubio to help her coach the Lady Tamaraws. Right then and there, she knew that she had to make an impact — this time, as a mentor using the wisdom she gained from her previous coaches.

“I want to continue the legacy of Coach Plagata. I want to continue everything that he started,” said Dimzon, whose hard work and determination paid off when she led the Lady Tamaraws to eight UAAP titles.

She added that the hunger to win became a constant part of her coaching identity.

“I wanted to be a champion every year. Although, it’s not given, so you need to work hard for it.”

Her coaching chops paid off when the Philippine Football Federation tapped her to coach the national women’s team in 2017.

“When I handled the national team in 2017, I have a solid team like Hali Long, Queenly Quezada, Inna Palacios and Sarina Bolden,” Dimzon said as she recalled her coaching stint that lasted until the country’s hosting of the 30th Southeast Asian Games in 2019.

Her impact on the lives of these stars were so massive that even her time with the national team was already done, Long, Quezada, Palacios and Bolden still stayed with the Filipinas, paving the way for them to make a historic appearance in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Seeing Bolden score the country’s first-ever World Cup goal was truly a proud moment for Dimzon.

“Of course, I’m so proud of them. Especially, when they qualified for the World Cup and won against New Zealand. It’s a big achievement,” Dimzon said.

“I’m glad that I was able to handle those players. Seeing their achievements now, playing with the national team, playing with different clubs, and their fame, is truly rewarding. I was happy because I was part of their success.”

But despite all the glitz and glamor surrounding the Filipinas, Dimzon is happy to know that they remain humble and grateful to those who helped them.

“I thought before that when they came from overseas, it’s going to be different. But it wasn’t the case, especially for Hayley and Queenly because they were with me for a long time. They remain humble. You can see their sincerity whenever they play for the national team. That’s why I’m very proud of their achievement. Working with them is truly a remarkable experience.”

Born teacher

Aside from the national squad, Dimzon also reached another milestone when her Kaya FC became the first Filipino club to join the prestigious AFC Women’s Women’s Champions League (AWCL).

“I’m happy to be part of the team that played in the AWCL. Although our game against Thailand ended in a draw and we lost to Melbourne, the experience we gained was really valuable. There may be a lot of challenges in our preparations but the experience was worth it,” said Dimzon, who also steered Capital1 to a third-place finish in the PFF Women’s League.

But it was in the grassroots where she found her true calling when she became part of the Bella Academy.

While coaching young girls could be a daunting task for most coaches, Dimzon, a born teacher, handles it well, thanks to her previous experience coaching youth players in the national team.

“For me, it’s not that hard anymore. Since I was playing with the national team, I have been working for various football academies already,” said Dimzon, who has a vast experience coaching various age-group athletes under Marlon Maro, La Salle Green Hills and the Manila Soccer Academy.

“It’s not really hard to make a program. I am also used to adjusting to different characters because coaching different age groups is no longer new to me.”

She said the academy came to life with a clear vision.

“Actually, one of the parents and my coaches from FEU before, they invited me to handle the program. That’s how it started,” Dimzon said, adding that “Bella” is a Spanish word for “beautful.”

“I said, since it’s an all-girl academy, ‘Bella’ should be the name of the team. And if I remember correctly, that was in 2023.”

But for Dimzon, Bella is more than just an academy. It is an investment in the future of youth and women’s football in the country.

“Actually, not only for grassroots athletes, but for all girls. So, that’s why I’m happy to serve Bella because I want is to see the girls playing and excelling,” Dimzon said.

True enough, from being a scholarship athlete running middle-distance races, to playing football for the national team, to coaching clubs, universities, and grassroots academies, Dimzon’s journey reflects resilience and vision. She has become a torchbearer of youth and women’s football in the country, inspiring both the veterans and young dreamers.

Her story is proof that football is not just about chasing the ball. It is about chasing opportunities, building legacies, and making sure that in every match, something meaningful happens.