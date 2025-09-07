BYD opens Tang DM-i reservations

Powered by the ultra-safe BYD Blade Battery and advanced Super DM-i technology, the new Tang DM-i delivers an impressive 1,160 kilometers of combined driving range and up to 110 kilometers of pure electric driving on a full charge. This dual capability ensures efficiency for everyday use while offering the confidence and convenience required for long-distance travel, meeting the evolving needs of Filipino drivers.

The new BYD Tang DM-i is crafted for families and discerning SUV buyers looking for their next SUV vehicle. Blending 7-seater capability, style, comfort, and efficiency, it stands out as BYD’s latest flagship offering in the Super DM-i lineup. Inside, a spacious and versatile cabin is enhanced by premium features designed for everyday convenience, while advanced safety and driver-assistance technologies reflect BYD’s commitment to providing a secure and confident driving experience.

“As the largest model in the range, the Tang DM-i delivers the space, versatility, and advanced technology that many customers look for in an SUV, while reinforcing our commitment to make electric mobility more accessible,” said Adam Hu, BYD Philippines country head.

The full details on specifications and pricing will be unveiled at the official launch on 17 September.