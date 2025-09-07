BuCor Director General Catapang honored

Bureau of Corrections Director Gregorio Pio P. Catapang Jr. was honored with the esteemed Modern Hero of Integrity and Service Award at the Asia's Golden Icon Awards.

The recognition highlights Catapang's outstanding contributions to the nation.

The awarding ceremony was held Friday night at the Okada Manila Hotel in Pasay City.

The decision to bestow this accolade on Catapang followed a meticulous evaluation by a distinguished Executive Board composed of Dr. Sergio Ortiz-Luis, Jr.; Consul Enunina Mangio, President, Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI); Director General Tereso Panga, DG of the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA); and Congresswoman Marissa Del Mar, OFW Party-List Representative.

Their unanimous belief in Catapang’s achievements underscores the significant impact of his work in the Bureau of Corrections, showcasing a commitment to modern heroism that inspires others to strive for excellence.

Catapang, in accepting the award, dedicated his award to the diligent men and women of Bucor, for it served as acknowledgment that their daily toil, often unnoticed, plays a critical role in shaping lives and building a safer and more equitable society. For persons deprived of liberty, this recognition serves as a beacon of hope, signaling that there are advocates and leaders firmly committed to creating a rehabilitative environment.

“This award transcends ordinary boundaries of leadership and governance," Catapang stated, "and serves as a beacon of hope for thousands of PDLs who seek transformation and rehabilitation within the walls of our correctional facilities," said Catapang.

Through his vision and dedication, Catapang not only acknowledges the hard work of his team but also reaffirms the vital importance of rehabilitation in the correctional system, igniting a spirit of hope and possibility for all those who find themselves in need of second chances.