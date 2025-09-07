Bianca Gonzalez renews contract with ABS-CBN

Amiable Pinoy Big Brother host Bianca Gonzalez is still officially a Kapamilya after she renewed her contract with ABS-CBN during the “Kapamilya Forever: Shining With Excellence” event.

“I am just overwhelmed with gratefulness for this opportunity to remain a Kapamilya until now,” Gonzalez said after her contract signing.

With her contract signing, Gonzalez felt a renewed zest to try different program formats, which will foster more growth as a host.

“I want to feel like a safe space. I want to feel like someone they can trust to the point where they’ll feel comfortable to open up. I also want to try other formats — either a talent competition or a reality show so that I can explore different hosting styles,” she said.

Gonzalez is all poised to host the second season of Pinoy Big Brother: Celebrity Collab Edition, which will premiere later this year. She also hosts various shows like The B Side, BRGY and Paano Ba ‘To, which earned the number one spot on the Spotify Philippines Top Podcast chart earlier this year.