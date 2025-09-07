BBM opens Cambodia OFW office

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday ordered the immediate opening of a Migrant Workers Office (MWO) in Cambodia to strengthen protections for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

Speaking before more than 500 Filipinos at the Sofitel Hotel shortly after his arrival, Marcos underscored the vital role OFWs play in deepening ties between the Philippines and Cambodia.

“Above all, we will continue to discuss in Cambodia the strengthening of protection and welfare for migrant workers,” Marcos said, stressing that labor welfare remains a top priority.

He directed Migrant Workers Secretary Hans Leo Cacdac to establish an MWO in Phnom Penh “as soon as possible.” The office will serve as an extension of the Philippine Embassy and provide legal assistance, welfare programs, reintegration services, and skills training.

“I have ordered Secretary Cacdac to open a Migrant Workers Office here in Phnom Penh to assist our Embassy in advancing your welfare and defending your rights,” Marcos said.

The President praised Filipinos in Cambodia for their contributions in education, healthcare, business, infrastructure, and especially in the construction of Cambodia’s new international airport.

The President’s state visit was made at the invitation of Cambodian King Norodom Sihamoni. It is the first visit of a Philippine leader to Cambodia since 2016 and reciprocates Prime Minister Hun Manet’s official visit to Manila in February.

During his three-day stay, Marcos is set to hold high-level meetings with Hun Manet and Acting Head of State Hun Sen.