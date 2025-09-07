Baguio residents rally against corruption

BAGUIO CITY — “Their greed is too much, and it has no end.”

These were the sharp words of Baguio Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Sunday morning as he joined members of progressive groups at Malcolm Square in a rally against corruption.

With banners raised and voices unified, activists and local leaders demanded accountability from officials and contractors accused of pocketing billions of pesos meant for public projects.

“The budget for our flood control projects reaches P269 billion,” said Louise Montenegro, regional coordinator of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Cordillera.

“For every person, for every contractor who takes an enormous profit, how much is left for the actual project? And this is just in the DPWH. If we look closely at other agencies, we will surely uncover even more corruption.”