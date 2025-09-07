Baguio progressives, Magalong demand punishment for corrupt officials

Progressive groups in Baguio City gathered at Malcolm Square on 7 September, demanding accountability for billions of pesos allegedly stolen from public funds. They were joined by Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong.

"Ang flood control projects po natin ay umaabot ng P269 billion, sa bawat tao, sa bawat kontraktor na kumakamal ng napakalaking kita na yon, magkano na lamang ang natitira para sa aktuwal na flood control projects? At sa DPWH lang po ito," said Alliance of Concerned Teachers (ACT) Cordillera Regional Coordinator Louise Montenegro. She warned that more corruption scandals could surface if other agencies were scrutinized.

Montenegro said the people should be outraged at corruption, which robs public services of resources. She added that citizens must unite to hold “Nepo babies” and politicians accountable for living lavishly at the people’s expense.

Karlo Ancheta of the National Union of Students of the Philippines (NUSP) criticized budget cuts for education in 2025, contrasting them with billions funneled to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). He claimed the funds went to “ghost” flood control projects and overpriced infrastructure that fail to serve Filipinos. He said corrupt officials should be jailed and emphasized that the president should also be held liable.

"Sobra na, wala nang katapusan ng kanilang kasakiman," Magalong said during the rally. He stressed that not only contractors and agency officials must be held accountable, but also corrupt politicians who masterminded the theft of public funds.

Magalong has consistently pushed for exposing corruption in infrastructure projects, saying funds are manipulated by contractors and complicit officials. He urged Filipinos not to relent in the fight against corruption, which he said is a battle for the youth, the next generation, and the entire nation.