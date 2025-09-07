Aspin Tiktok, who survived stabbing, dies in car accident

Tiktok, a rescued dog who went viral in February for the cruelty she endured, has died after a car accident.

Non-government organization BACH Project PH, which saved Tiktok after she was stabbed five times with improvised darts, posted a farewell message on its Facebook page on Sunday.

"We don’t know how to put this into words. Today, we lost Tiktok in a tragic accident while she was in foster care. She slipped out, ran, and was hit by a car. It was so sudden, and even now, it feels impossible to accept," the statement read.

The organization explained that Tiktok was placed in foster care after the shelter experienced a distemper outbreak.

"As rescuers, we carry so much guilt when tragedies like this happen, even when we know we did our best. She was supposed to be safe. She was supposed to have more time. The ‘what ifs’ are endless, and the pain of losing her is unbearable," it added.

In February, Tiktok went viral and caught the attention of many, including Senator JV Ejercito. Following the incident, the bounty for identifying her abusers reached ₱65,000. After being rescued by BACH Project PH and the Philippine Animal Welfare Society, Tiktok once again made headlines last month when she successfully finished the Athlerun Pawtection Run.

BACH Project PH also confirmed that Tiktok’s viewing will be held tomorrow at Green Meadows Pet Aftercare – Pet Cremation in Negros from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Her body will then be sent for cremation.

"If you wish to see her one last time, offer a prayer, or simply sit with her in silence, you are welcome," the group said.