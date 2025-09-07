All set for Miss International Queen 2025 in Thailand

The world’s most prestigious and largest platform for transgender women, Miss International Queen (MIQ), announces the return of its 2025 pageant under the theme, “Beyond Beauty, Open Possibilities.” This theme transcends superficial aesthetics, championing the inherent worth and boundless potential of international transgender women. This year’s competition features an exceptional lineup of 24 contestants from 24 countries, poised to make their highly anticipated public debut in Chiang Mai, Thailand.

The contestants will immerse themselves in a series of special activities and a grand gala night in Chiang Mai from 9 to 11 September. This cultural prelude sets the stage for the main competition, which unfolds across three pivotal rounds on 15 September in Bangkok, followed by 18 and 20 September in Pattaya.

Alisa Phanthusak Kunpalin, chairperson of the Miss Tiffany’s Universe and Miss International Queen Organizing Committee, stated: “Miss International Queen is a space for expressing the power, ability, and equality of all. Our ‘Beyond Beauty, Open Possibilities’ theme signifies moving beyond traditional beauty to embrace the boundless potential and opportunities of transgender women globally. This year is especially significant as we celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of Tiffany’s Show Pattaya, alongside the debut of our new show, ‘Crystallize a Dream,’ which reflects the polishing of every dream and identity to shine like multi-colored crystals. Our 24 contestants from around the world will demonstrate that true beauty transcends physical appearance and that dreams can come true when we dare to embrace every possibility. We are proud to offer an enchanting experience of Thai charm by bringing the contestants to immerse themselves in the beautiful Lanna culture in Chiang Mai. On the main stages in Bangkok and Pattaya, audiences will be amazed by the limitless potential, outstanding talents, and inspiring stories from each contestant, proving that dreams and opportunities have no limits. We invite viewers to follow the live broadcast of the final round and help make this year’s pageant another memorable and inspiring year for people worldwide.”

Since its inception in 2004, Miss International Queen has consistently provided a vital platform and opportunities for transgender women worldwide. Beyond empowerment, MIQ 2025 significantly boosts Thai tourism. The 24 contestants will engage in unique cultural experiences in Chiang Mai, including “Chiangmai Welcomes MIQ 2025” on 9 September; “To The Nature’s Embrace” eco-tourism experience on 10 September; and “To The Art Of Lanna Legacy” to delve into Lanna lifestyle and culture on 11 September.

The highlight of the Chiang Mai visit will be the Miss International Queen 2025 Gala Night: Culture and Couture in Chiang Mai. This exclusive welcoming gala on 10 September will officially introduce all 24 contestants in stunning contemporary Lanna attire during the spectacular Lanna Queen’s Garden Fashion Show. Each gown is a masterpiece designed by Hirankrit Pattaraboriboonkul, a celebrated Thai designer and two-time international award winner. Catch this dazzling event live on the Miss International Queen YouTube channel.

The Miss International Queen 2025 competition culminates in three crucial rounds: National Costume and Talent Quest on 15 September at Emsphere, Bangkok; preliminary show on 18 September at Tiffany’s Show Pattaya; and the crowning finale on 20 September also at Tiffany’s Show Pattaya.

All competition rounds will be streamed live on the Miss International Queen 2025 YouTube channel. The highly anticipated finale will also be broadcast live on Channel 3 television.

The diverse group of 24 contestants hails from Thailand, Brazil, Chile, China, Colombia, Cuba, Czech Republic, Ecuador, Honduras, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Mexico, Myanmar, Peru, Nicaragua, Puerto Rico, Philippines, Taiwan, Turkey, United States, Vietnam, and Venezuela.

MIQ 2025 is dedicated to fostering global awareness of gender equality, creating an inclusive public space for transgender individuals to express themselves with pride, and powerfully demonstrating that dreams and opportunities are not confined by birth gender. This mission resonates deeply with the growing global emphasis on “diversity and inclusion.”