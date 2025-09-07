Alinsug, Lady Bulldogs carry heavy burden

Skipper Vange Alinsug and the rest of the National University (NU) Lady Bulldogs brace for a tougher test when they shoot for a four-peat in the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Preseason Unity Cup starting 20 September.

A testing ground for a squad entering a post-Bella Belen and Alyssa Solomon era and under a new coach in Regine Diego heading into next year’s University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) wars, the Lady Bulldogs are out to prove that they still have the same bite force as before.

But it won’t be an easy one as Belen, Solomon and other key departures Sheena Toring and Erin Pangilinan left a high standard that the new generation of NU players will try to maintain.

Although the Lady Bulldogs are fresh from a flawless conquest of the four-team SSL National Invitational Davao Leg, NU will encounter tougher opposition in a 16-squad field coming from UAAP and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).

“I think it’s a good exposure for us because it’s our first league without our seniors here,” Alinsug said as the Sampaloc-based squad continues its buildup for a UAAP three-peat.

NU has won all of the first three editions of the league’s centerpiece tournament and will shoot for another season sweep after a dominant outing last year.

“So, in our games, we will be able to see the adjustments and what we need to do in training. And also this coming Preseason, we will be able to see what is lacking in our team,” Alinsug added.

The Lady Bulldogs take on NCAA squads San Beda University, Emilio Aguinaldo College and Lyceum of the Philippines University in Pool A of the single round robin group stage.

Slots in the playoffs are reserved for the top two teams from the four pools in the group play.

Now thrust into a leadership role, Alinsug embraces the challenge of a tall task of keeping the winning tradition of NU alive.

“There’s always pressure. It will always be there. Of course, since we lost four key players. So we just need to help each other. I’m here to guide my younger teammates,” she said.

“I’m not used to being the senior here. But I try to fulfill thes role that was given to me. I have to do my job. I’m confident about the wealth of experience I have from playing locally and internationally which I can teach to help my teammates.”

NU remains formidable with the addition of Best Player of the Davao Leg rookie Sam Cantada to help key holdovers setter Lams Lamina, Arah Panique and top libero Shaira Jardio.

University of Santo Tomas is bunched in Pool C with University of the Philippines, Mapua University and NCAA Season 100 runner-up Letran.

Pool B is composed of Far Eastern University, Arellano University, Adamson University and Jose Rizal University while reigning four-time NCAA champion College of Saint Benilde, Ateneo de Manila University, San Sebastian College and University of Perpetual Help System Dalta are in Pool D.