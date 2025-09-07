AISIN at 60: Powering every Filipino ride

AISIN has spent six decades building the parts that keep everyday cars moving. You don’t always see the name on the badge, but it’s there under the hood in many of the vehicles Filipinos rely on for work, family, and long trips out of town. As the company marks its 60th year, it’s taking a moment to remind drivers and mechanics of a simple point: the parts that came with your car from the factory often came from AISIN, and you can still ask for the same quality at service time.

The story began in August 1965 with a focus on precise, durable engineering. That approach helped AISIN grow into a leading maker of automatic transmissions and a trusted original-equipment supplier to top brands like Toyota, Honda, Mazda, Subaru, Isuzu, Mitsubishi and Volvo. The work is mostly invisible by design. The parts are supposed to do their job quietly and last a long time.

AISIN’s impact is not confined to the global stage. In the Philippines, its presence is both strategic and personal. Through its joint venture with Toyota Motor Philippines, the Toyota Aisin Philippines facility in Sta. Rosa, Laguna contributes directly to local vehicle production, particularly in transmission and drivetrain systems. This ensures that Filipino-built vehicles carry Japanese precision and reliability at their core.

Complementing its manufacturing presence, AISIN’s aftermarket distribution is handled exclusively by Riken Motor Sales Inc. With nationwide coverage, Riken makes it easy for Filipino car owners, repair shops, and retailers to access OE-grade AISIN parts. The result is widespread trust among millions of Filipino drivers who prefer Japanese vehicles and demand only factory-grade replacements.

“AISIN does not just meet standards; it sets them,” says Marlon Beraquit, deputy chief representative, AISIN Philippines. “For 60 years, AISIN has been the quiet force behind the reliability of top-tier vehicles. In the Philippines, that same reliability is now just one part away.”

With a wide portfolio, AISIN positions itself as a one-stop OE-grade solution for Japanese and Asian vehicles, which dominate the Philippine automotive market.

As it celebrates 60 years of innovation, AISIN is not only honoring its past but also accelerating toward the future. The company continues to invest in sustainability, electrification, autonomous technology, and next-generation vehicle systems.

Even as it pushes the boundaries of automotive technology, AISIN remains grounded in the fundamentals of durability, safety, and precision. This balance between innovation and reliability is what makes AISIN the trusted choice of automakers and motorists alike.

“At 60, AISIN is not slowing down. We are stepping up our efforts to serve drivers in every market, including the Philippines. Our mission is to be part of every Filipino’s motoring journey, from the first gear to the last,” says Keisuke Fukuda, chief representative of AISIN Philippines.