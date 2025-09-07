AI-powered meet-up apps fight loneliness

SAN FRANCISCO, United States (AFP) — On a summer evening in San Francisco, JT Mason went to dinner with five complete strangers, confident he would have a good time thanks to careful guest selection by a new type of app for meeting people.

The platform, called 222, promises something different than your typical dating app.

"I'm not getting the image that they want people to see. I'm getting the actual human being," said the 25-year-old paramedic.

Before the evening, Mason completed a lengthy questionnaire covering his values, interests, drug tolerance, character traits, and other personal criteria.

After dinner, he joined other app users at a private art deco bar, all hoping to meet potential friends or perhaps find something more.

Once connections are made, everyone has the opportunity to tell the app which people they'd like to see again — or not — and explain why.

According to 222, the app's artificial intelligence becomes particularly effective at matching users after they participate in several events, from dinners to yoga sessions to improve classes.