AI demands ‘new kind of leader,’ says telco firm

Artificial intelligence is more than a tool for automation; it demands a fundamental shift in how leaders and organizations operate, Globe president and CEO Carl Cruz disclosed.

Speaking at the Amazon Web Services Cloud Day Philippines 2025, Cruz said the rise of generative AI has moved companies beyond simply making tasks faster and into an "age of augmented intelligence."

"It's no longer about doing things faster; it's about unlocking creativity and creating relevance at scale," he said.

Cruz highlighted how Globe is using AI to improve efficiency, enhance customer experience, and foster innovation.

The company's Net Promoter Score of 49, which is well above the industry benchmark, reflects its success in using AI to deliver "hyper-personalized services."

"We're using AI to anticipate needs and connect with people more meaningfully," he said.

Cruz pointed to the company's internal AI Enablement Program, which teaches employees without a coding background to build their own AI tools.

One team created a bot that expanded conversation audits from 5 percent to 100 percent, cutting costs and improving quality control.

This shows that innovation "doesn't always have to come from the top," he added.

Cruz also stressed the importance of responsible AI development. He said Globe promotes the ethical use of AI through its AI Advocacy Guild, which focuses on advancing responsible innovation.

Strategic partnerships with GSMA, OpenAI, and Singtel's Global Telco AI Alliance reinforce this commitment to global best practices.

Cruz acknowledged that AI adoption comes with challenges, but he said Globe is addressing these through readiness programs focused on integration and data maturity.

"GenAI isn't just a technology shift, it's a mindset shift," Cruz said. "We're building a future where every Filipino is a digital Filipino who is equipped to thrive in an AI-powered world."