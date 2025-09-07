A pilgrim’s blessing: Caravaggio’s paintings in Rome

Ascending to the second floor, on view was La Conversione di Saulo, a showcase of Michelangelo Merisi da Caravaggio, known better by his mononym: Caravaggio.

I soon found out that from March until July, 24 Caravaggio masterpieces — works rarely seen together — were spotlighted here, and some had recently been returned to their original homes. An usher, combining the quiet authority of a doyenne and the vigilance of security, guided me to the six remaining obras, focusing my gaze where it mattered most.

Caravaggio as the man, history claims, was impassioned, volatile, often violent in spirit, yet always brimming with unfiltered humanity. Fierce in temperament, he constantly wrestled with sheer survival, questionable faith and eventually, redemption. His life was as vivid and tumultuous as his brushstrokes.

As a painter, he was revolutionary: daring chiaroscuro that cut through the sacred with immediacy, figures that breathed with raw intensity, scenes that felt lived rather than painted.

And so, we began the viewing. Before Judith Beheading Holofernes, I was immediately held captive. Judith’s youthful determination, her delicate hand clutching the sword, is met by the horror of the act itself: Holofernes’ contorted face, eyes bulging in shock as blood pours unflinchingly across the canvas. There is no room for distance — this highlights both the resolve of faith and the cost of justice, all in a single stroke.