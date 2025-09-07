2 aliens face sex trafficking raps

A sworn complaint filed with the Pasay City Prosecutor’s Office accused two London-based foreigners of exploiting two young Filipino women through an online sex trafficking ring.

The complaint identified the suspects as Italian national Adel En Nouri and British-Indian citizen Centvin Menez, who were accused of human trafficking, an offense punishable under Republic Act 9208 as amended by RA 11862.

According to the complaint, Sofia Torres and Nadia Isidro, both Pasay residents, alleged that the two men repeatedly paid to watch them perform sexual acts in live video calls arranged by a woman they knew only as “Mami Jhane.”

In May, the two women met Mami Jhane, who introduced herself as a floor manager at an upscale KTV bar. When they declined to work as guest relations officers, they were allegedly convinced to join “online shows” for foreign clients.

Torres and Isidro said in their affidavit that during their first session, En Nouri allegedly pressured them to remove their masks and offered extra pay for performing sex acts on camera. He later became a frequent client, allegedly requesting explicit photos and videos.

En Nouri claimed to be an Italian man living in London and working at the UK Harrods Department Store.

Meantime, Menez, who presented himself as a factory worker in London, allegedly preferred that the women wear schoolgirl uniforms during their sessions. He also became a regular customer.

The women were paid up to P11,000 per session via online transfers. The complainants said both men allegedly encouraged them to pose as teenagers, which they found disturbing.

The women decided to file the complaint after Mami Jhane disappeared in August following a police raid at the KTV bar. They feared their nude photos and videos might be leaked or sold online.

The complainants’ lawyer, Gary Baliyot, said the repeated acts over several months, the use of the internet, and the involvement of multiple perpetrators elevated the offense to trafficking by a syndicate.