WTA ranking boost beckons eala

Alex Eala is expected to get a boost in her Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) ranking after reaching the final of the Guadalajara 125 Open early Saturday (Manila time).

From No. 75, the 20-year-old Filipina is expected to rise to No. 62 following an impressive 6-2, 6-3 win over Kayla Day of the United States in the semifinals of this event that is just one rung lower than the WTA Tour tourney like the Grand Slam, WTA Finals, WTA 1000, WTA 500 and WTA 250.

Eala is shooting for the title against world No. 134 Panna Udvardy of Hungary, who owned a WTA title when she ruled the Argentine Open in 2022, at press time.

Still, Eala is already assured of $8,400 — or P276,000 — pot money for reaching the final. If she goes all the way and clinches the crown, she will pocket $15,000 — or roughly P878,000.

But the battle for the crown will not be easy as Udvardy is known to have reached the second round of the Wimbledon Championships in 2022. The Hungarian had also beat Eala in straight sets in the Round of 16 of the Oeiras Open in Portugal last April.

After making history in the US Open by becoming the first Filipino to reach the second round of a Grand Slam in the Open era two weeks ago, Eala kept the momentum going as she delivered a powerful performance in Mexico.

She kicked off her campaign by reasserting her mastery over Arianne Hartono of the Netherlands, 6-2, 6-2, in their Round of 32 clash. Then, she then got a lucky break in a rain-delayed match, prompting her to beat Varvara Lepchenko of the United States, 6-7, 7-6, 6-3, in the Last 16.

Hours after beating Lepchenko, Eala defeated Nicole Fossa Huergo of Italy, 7-6, 6-2, in the quarterfinal to set up a semifinal showdown with Day that put her on the brink of making another final appearance since losing to Maya Joint of Australia in the title match of the WTA 250 Eastbourne Open.

Trailing 0-2 in the first set, Eala won the next six games to take a 1-0 lead. She was holding a 5-2 lead in the second set when Day held her serve and won a set.

But the Filipina held her serve in the eighth game to seal the victory in just 68 minutes of action.

Brazil will be Eala’s next destination as she competes in the Sao Paulo Open from 8 to 14 September.