U.P. Tacloban probes alleged data breach

TACLOBAN CITY — The University of the Philippines Tacloban College (UPTC) is looking into a possible data breach involving its Learning Management System (LMS) after reports surfaced on social media.

The probe comes in response to an online post that claims two separate breaches — one allegedly involving UPTC’s LMS, and another affecting the Ormoc City Government.

According to the post, a user going by the name “jamesyu” is allegedly selling data extracted from UP Tacloban’s LMS. The dataset reportedly contains more than 1,600 rows of student information, including full names, university email addresses (@up.edu.ph), city locations, and even links to profile pictures.

In a statement, UP Tacloban said its LMS team quickly coordinated with its counterparts at UP Diliman, where the LMS server is currently hosted.

“On the advice of the technical team that is currently conducting the investigation, we immediately put the LMS in maintenance mode as a precautionary measure,” the statement read.

The college also advised students and staff to stay alert:

“In the meantime, stakeholders are advised to remain vigilant by reviewing account access and activity and reporting any irregularities to the LMS Helpdesk.”