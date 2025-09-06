Truck driver and wife hurt as wing van tips over in Bukidnon

A truck driver and his wife were seriously injured when a wing van loaded with eggs and chicken lost control and tipped onto its side along Zone 4, Bugna, Minsuro, Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon, at around noon on Saturday.

A report from the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) said emergency medical services responded at about 12:40 PM to the accident, which occurred near the boundary of Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, and Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon.

The driver of the wing van sustained head injuries and fractures to his legs, while his wife also suffered head injuries and wounds to her arm and other parts of the body.

Rescue workers extricated the two victims and rushed them to the Northern Mindanao Medical Center (NMMC).

Initial investigation showed the truck was traveling along the national highway when its brakes reportedly malfunctioned, causing it to careen and tip onto its side.

Police and a medical rescue team on standby at the nearby Alae police checkpoint responded to the scene.