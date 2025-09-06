Thoughts to live by: 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time

7 September, 23rd Sunday in Ordinary Time. Liturgy of the Word:

Wis. 9:13-18; Ps. 90:3-4, 5-6, 12-13, 14-17; Phlm. 9-10, 12-17; Lk. 14:25-33.

1. 1st Reading, Wis. 9: 13-18 -- The Book of Wisdom was written about 50 years before the coming of Christ and at times speaks in the person of Solomon. Thus, the prayer of Solomon. "God of my ancestors, Lord of mercy" (v. 1), "give me wisdom" (v. 4). For we do not know God's counsel; our human deliberations are timid and our plans uncertain. Our mortal minds are weighed down with many concerns. And only with difficulty can we grasp present cares (vv. 13-16).

2. We cannot know your counsel, "unless you give us wisdom" (v. 17). Our paths on earth are made straight and we learn what pleases you and are saved by wisdom (v. 18).

3. Resp. Ps. 90: 3-4, 5-6, 12-13, 14-17 -- God's Eternity and Human Frailty. One word from God is enough to return mortals to the dust from which we were created (see Gen. 2:7; 3:19). "Lord, you turn humanity back into dust, saying, 'Return, you children of Adam!'" (vv. 2-3).

4. The psalmist contrast God's infinity with our human frailty using the imagery of grass. "A thousand years in your eyes are merely a day gone by. Before a watch passes in the night, you wash them away; they sleep, and in the morning they sprout again like an herb. In the morning it blooms only to pass away; in the evening it is wilted and withered" (vv. 2-6).

5. "Teach us to count our days aright that we may gain wisdom of heart" (v. 12). On our behalf, the Psalmist begs the Lord for wisdom, mercy and joy (vv. 13-16). May the Lord favor us and prosper our work (v. 17).

6. 2nd Reading, Phlm. 9-10, 12-17 -- Philemon and Onesimus. Paul writes a letter to Philemon who had been very kind to him. He writes on behalf of Onesimus, Philemon's runaway slave. He urges Philemon to receive Onesimus out of love "as his heart" (vv. 9-12), to consider Onesimus no longer as a slave but as a brother to be loved in the Lord (vv. 13-16). "So, if you regard me as a partner, welcome him as you would me" (v. 17).

7. Gospel, Lk. 14: 25-33 -- On Discipleship. Jesus addresses the great crowds traveling with him. He focuses on the total dedication necessary for his disciple. No attachment to family can stand on the way to total commitment. "If anyone comes to me without hating his father and mother, wife and children, brothers and sisters, and even his own life, he cannot be my disciple" (v. 26, see Mt. 10:37; Lk. 9:59-62).

8. Discipleship requires readiness to accept persecution, no matter the cost (vv. 27-32). "Whoever does not carry his own cross and come after me cannot be my disciple" (v. 27). "Everyone of you who does not renounce all his possessions cannot be my disciple" (v. 33). Possessions take 2nd place to discipleship.

9. Solomon asks God for wisdom rather than power and riches. The Psalmist asks for wisdom of heart. Wisdom, the first and the highest of the 7 Gifts of the Holy Spirit, "makes us relish and love only the things of heaven. It leads us to an intimate understanding of God's Word and the moral law and thus leads us to a holy and righteous life. Wisdom enables us to follow Christ, the Wisdom of God, with total dedication and commitment.

10. Prayer -- O God, by whom we are redeemed and receive adoption, look graciously upon your beloved sons and daughters, that those who believe in Christ may receive true freedom and everlasting inheritance, through Christ, our Lord. Amen.

Prayers, best wishes, God bless!