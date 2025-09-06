SUBSCRIBE NOW
LIFE

The ultimate 'hugot' guitar sells for P3M

Pinoy Pawnstars FB
Jason Marvin has parted ways with his iconic guitar, selling it to Boss Toyo for P3 million. The instrument, which played a big role in his life and career, was used to create some of his most memorable collaborations with ex-wife Moira dela Torre, including “Paubaya,” “Ikaw at Ako,” and “Tagpuan.”

Initially priced at P1 million, the guitar eventually landed at Boss Toyo’s hands after negotiations, and now rests at the Pinoy Pawnstars Museum — marking the end of a chapter in Jason’s personal and musical journey.

