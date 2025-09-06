Teodoro honors Korean War veterans, calls for vigilance vs. modern threats

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. led the nation in honoring Filipino veterans of the Korean War during a solemn ceremony on Saturday at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.

The Department of National Defense (DND) chief stressed the importance of vigilance in the face of modern threats, drawing parallels between past and present global security challenges.

Speaking before veterans, military personnel, and dignitaries, Teodoro drew a stark comparison between past conflicts and current geopolitical tensions. He emphasized the need for continued vigilance, warning against modern threats posed by “non-democratic forces” seeking to undermine international peace and freedom.

“I cannot sugarcoat my words in front of our veterans and in front of men and women in uniform, who stand ready to sacrifice their lives in defense of freedom,” Teodoro said in his keynote address. “We see once again, narratives being spun against our alliance… We are trying our best to address this scourge, this alternative narrative of a new world order.”