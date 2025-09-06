Teodoro honors Korean War veterans, calls for vigilance vs. modern threats

Defense Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. led the nation in honoring Filipino veterans of the Korean War during a solemn ceremony on Saturday at the Libingan ng mga Bayani.
The Department of National Defense (DND) chief stressed the importance of vigilance in the face of modern threats, drawing parallels between past and present global security challenges.
Speaking before veterans, military personnel, and dignitaries, Teodoro drew a stark comparison between past conflicts and current geopolitical tensions. He emphasized the need for continued vigilance, warning against modern threats posed by “non-democratic forces” seeking to undermine international peace and freedom.
“I cannot sugarcoat my words in front of our veterans and in front of men and women in uniform, who stand ready to sacrifice their lives in defense of freedom,” Teodoro said in his keynote address. “We see once again, narratives being spun against our alliance… We are trying our best to address this scourge, this alternative narrative of a new world order.”
Teodoro praised the enduring alliance between the Philippines and the Republic of Korea, noting their shared sacrifices and commitment to democracy.
“Filipinos and Koreans do not look for conflict. We have seen too much of it. However, we shall also not bow down,” he declared.
The defense chief also reaffirmed the Marcos administration’s commitment to building a stronger and more resilient national defense.
“By helping President Marcos to build up a national defense to start the sustainable footsteps of a resilient national defense, so that the United States, Korea, and a host of other countries can band together as guardians of freedom, democracy, and peace in the world,” Teodoro said.
The commemoration featured a wreath-laying ceremony attended by top officials, including Republic of Korea Ambassador Lee Sang Hwa, Philippine Army Commanding General Lt. Gen. Antonio G. Nafarrete, Undersecretary Reynaldo B. Mapagu of the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office, and representatives of the Veterans Federation of the Philippines.
Also honored were the descendants of the 10th, 20th, 19th, 14th, and 2nd Battalion Combat Teams—the valiant Filipino soldiers who served under the United Nations Command during the Korean War.