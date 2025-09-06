Tenorio ends illustrious playing career, shifts focus on coaching Magnolia

Barangay Ginebra guard LA Tenorio officially announced his retirement late Satrurday as he he prepares for his new stint as head coach of Magnolia for the 50th season of the Philippine Basketball Association.

In a lengthy social media post, the 41-year-old point guard expressed his gratitude to the Kings, the team that saw him win accolades and overcome from cancer im the process.

“As much as I would like to believe my work is not done and would love to play for Ginebra, opportunities and circumstances arise,” Tenorio said.

“With the utmost trust and love of the San Miguel management, my family and I believe it is best to take this opportunity and step into this next chapter of my life in the world of basketball—coaching."

Tenorio ended 13 years of playing for Ginebra, who resulted in seven PBA titles.

Last season saw Tenorio bury a game-winning three for the Kings, 88-87, over San Miguel Beer last July in Game 6 the PBA Philippine Cup semifinals.

While Tenorio wasn't able to give the Ginebra one more title before manning the sidelines for Magnolia, he vows to bring in the same intensity he had as a player.

“In my new chapter as coach, I will continue to give my best and serve the game I love,” Tenorio said.

“As I remain a part of the PBA family, this is not goodbye. Paalam sa jersey, pero hindi sa puso.”