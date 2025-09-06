Snagged raincoat may have caused fatal motorcycle crash in Antipolo

A 22-year-old rider died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed into a Mitsubishi L-300 van in Sitio Kapatagan, Barangay San Jose, Antipolo City, on Friday morning.

The victim was identified as Jenney “Junior” Herona Jr., a resident of Baras, Rizal. He sustained a serious head injury and was immediately brought to Cabading Hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Initial investigation showed that at around 6:05 AM, the victim — on board a Suzuki Raider 110cc motorcycle — was traveling along Kapatagan Road toward Marcos Highway.

The motorcycle was reportedly loaded with fresh chicken, and the driver was wearing a raincoat. At the same time, the Mitsubishi L-300 van was approaching from the opposite direction.

Upon reaching the area, the hem of the raincoat worn by the victim allegedly got caught in the rear wheel of the motorcycle, causing him to lose control, veer into the opposite lane, and collide head-on with the Mitsubishi L-300 van.