SM Group wins nine Quill Awards

The SM Group emerged as one of the biggest winners at the 21st Philippine Quill Awards after securing nine awards across its businesses, highlighting the conglomerate’s strong emphasis on effective and strategic communication.

SM Investments Corporation (SM Investments), the group’s parent firm, earned two Quill Awards for its 2024 Integrated Report and its Euro Medium-Term Notes (EMTN) Program. The latter recognized the company’s communications strategy in issuing USD500 million debt notes — the group’s largest international bond since 2014.

“We thank IABC Philippines for recognizing our efforts towards meaningful communications,” said Frederic DyBuncio, president and chief executive officer, SM Investments.

“At SM, communication is a strategic function that helps us build trust and collaboration with our key stakeholders.”

SM Foundation also secured two awards for its storytelling advocacies: Uplifting Lives through Social Good and We Care: The SM Foundation Newsletter.

SM Cares, the corporate social responsibility arm of SM Supermalls, won recognition for its flagship youth advocacy, the Global Youth Summit, organized in partnership with the Global Peace Foundation. The program aims to nurture future leaders and problem solvers by engaging the youth in addressing global challenges.

SM Supermalls was also recognized for Toy Fezt, an event celebrating fandom, toy culture and art.

From the banking sector, BDO Unibank Inc. received an award for its social media strategy through the BDO Kabayan Facebook Page, while China Banking Corporation (Chinabank) took home two awards for its Brand Refresh Program and its digital campaign Focused on You.

The Philippine Quill Awards, organized by the International Association of Business Communicators Philippines, is among the country’s most prestigious award programs in business communication. It honors organizations and professionals that meet the highest global standards in strategic communication.