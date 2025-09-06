Shuvee Entrata: Fresh face for a modern denim

JAG proudly introduces Shuvee Entrata as its newest muse — an authentic, fresh face whose journey with the brand began long before her official debut.

It all started in 2021, when Shuvee joined the JAG TikTok Challenge. Among thousands of entries, she immediately stood out with her laid-back confidence, natural charm, and effortless presence. Even then, her love for denim and her ability to carry it with ease and style made a lasting impression.

Fast forward to today, Shuvee — now signed under GMA Sparkle — steps into the spotlight as the official new face of JAG.

Hailing from Cebu, Shuvee is a true denim enthusiast who favors the classic styles — jeans that are sexy, flattering, and built to last. Her style is simple yet elevated, always grounded in comfort but never lacking in polish.

“What I love about JAG is that it feels like me — casual, confident and always comfortable,” Shuvee shares. “It’s surreal to officially be part of a brand that’s been part of my story from the start.”

Her appointment comes at a perfect time, as JAG teases the upcoming release of an exciting new denim line, crafted for a slimmer, sexier fit with all-day comfort and effortless style.