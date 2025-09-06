SHFC approves two housing projects for 2,500+ families nationwide

The Social Housing Finance Corporation (SHFC) has approved two new projects under the Enhanced Community Mortgage Program (ECMP), bringing the total number of beneficiary families nationwide to more than 2,500.

The ECMP forms part of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.’s Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program, implemented by the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development under Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling.

During a session on 4 September at SHFC’s Makati office, President and CEO Federico Laxa and the agency’s Credit Committee approved the lot acquisition for the Pagkakaisang Maralita ng Antipolo (PAMANA) Phase II Homeowners Association, Inc. in Barangay San Roque, Antipolo City, Rizal, and the Msgr. Eddie L. Eleazar Village HOA in Tagkawayan, Quezon Province.

PAMANA will benefit 93 member-beneficiaries from both formal and informal sectors, including nurses, clerks, construction workers, delivery riders, vendors, and online sellers. Msgr. Eddie L. Eleazar Village, meanwhile, is composed of 210 families working as office personnel, government employees, OFWs, teachers, farmers, and fisherfolk.

“Our swift approval of new ECMP matters—not just as numbers, but as real opportunities for Filipino families to finally achieve safe, dignified, and sustainable communities,” Laxa said. “Every project we approve brings us closer to realizing the vision of President Marcos that no one is left behind in housing.”

To date, 14 ECMP projects have been approved over the past month, with more expected in the coming weeks. Secretary Aliling has directed SHFC to award the lots to the initial batch of ECMP beneficiaries by October this year.

Other approved projects include Amianan CMP HOAI in Cordon, Isabela; Seattohills Neighborhood Association, Inc. in Tanay, Rizal; Centennial Sunrise HOAI and Megaville 2 HOAI in Pasig City; and Pinag-isang Magkapitbahay ng Miranda Compound HOA, Inc. Phases 1 and 2 in San Fernando City, Pampanga. Projects in Tabaco City, Valenzuela City, Daet, Camarines Norte, Mandurriao, Iloilo City, and additional locations were also approved.

In the same session, SHFC approved the Makabagong San Juan Pambansang Pabahay Phase 1, the tallest vertical housing project under 4PH to date, which will rise 34 stories and provide homes for more than 1,000 families. The development will feature commercial shops, parking facilities, a swimming pool, and a basketball court. A groundbreaking was held in March this year in collaboration with San Juan City Mayor Francis Zamora.

SHFC continues to oversee several other vertical 4PH projects, including People’s Ville in Davao City, Crystal Peak Estates in San Fernando, Pampanga, San Miguel de Manila Residences, Port Town in Manila, Valley View Township in Tagoloan, Misamis Oriental, Tandikan Ville in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan, and Pascualer 7 and 10 in Quezon City.