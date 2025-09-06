Several Metro Manila roads flood but remain passable, says MMDA

Heavy afternoon rains on Saturday, 6 September 2025, brought flooding to several roads across the capital, with most sites reporting gutter-deep water that remained passable to all vehicle types, according to the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA).

As of 2:07 PM, MMDA listed flooding at the EDSA Shaw tunnel northbound in Mandaluyong (gutter-deep, passable); multiple stretches of Dr. A. Santos Avenue in Parañaque — including in front of SM Sucat, near Parañaque National High School, and at the Canaynay Avenue intersection in Barangay San Dionisio where Villanueva Creek overflowed — (gutter-deep, passable); Roxas Boulevard at Pedro Gil in Manila (gutter-deep, passable); and the Roxas–EDSA northbound intersection in Pasay (gutter-deep, passable).

PAGASA issued Thunderstorm Advisory No. 22 at 2:10 PM warning of moderate to heavy rainshowers with lightning and strong winds over Metro Manila and Cavite within the next two hours.

Heavy to intense rain was also observed over parts of Laguna, Rizal, Quezon, and Batangas, with conditions expected to persist and potentially affect nearby areas.

Motorists are urged to monitor real-time updates and avoid flood-prone zones.