Separate drug busts conducted

Authorities in three provinces arrested 18 suspected drug personalities in a series of buy-bust operations on 5 and 6 September, as the government intensifies its war on illegal drugs.

Cebu: 3 nabbed in Minglanilla

In Minglanilla, Cebu, three individuals were arrested in two separate anti-drug operations.

Around 1:45 a.m. on 6 September, agents from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cebu Provincial Office and local police nabbed a 37-year-old part-time dance instructor, alias Mark, in Sitio Buat, Barangay Tulay. Authorities seized three packs of suspected shabu weighing 10.05 grams, valued at 68,340, along with marked money, a cellphone, and a motorcycle.

Later that day in Sitio Nazareth, Barangay Tungkop, two more suspects were caught selling drugs to undercover operatives. Identified as alias Blabla, 42, a construction worker, and alias Roel, 50, a habal-habal driver, both were residents of Minglanilla. Seized were two packs of shabu weighing 5.05 grams (P34,340), marked money and other items.

PDEA-7 Director Joel B. Plaza said both operations followed a week-long case buildup. Roel was allegedly distributing about 10 grams of shabu weekly, while Mark moved up to 15 grams.

Bataan: High-value target falls in Balanga

In Balanga City, Bataan, a high-value individual (HVI) was arrested in Barangay Ibayo on Friday.

Col. Marites A. Salvadora, Bataan Police provincial director, reported the suspect was caught in a buy-bust operation by joint forces from the Balanga City Police, Bataan Drug Enforcement Unit, Provincial Intelligence Unit and PDEA Bataan. Confiscated were 65 grams of shabu worth an estimated P442,000.

“The suspect is now in police custody, and charges are being prepared for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of the Dangerous Drugs Act,” Salvadora said, vowing to sustain the province’s fight against illegal drugs.

Bulacan: 14 suspects caught in 2 days

Meanwhile, in Bulacan, 14 individuals were arrested in a two-day anti-drug sweep across seven towns and cities including San Jose del Monte, Malolos, Meycauayan, Guiguinto, San Miguel, Hagonoy and Angat.

Recovered from the operations were: 20 sachets of suspected shabu weighing 14.4 grams (P97,920 estimated value); seven packs of dried marijuana leaves totaling 225.5 grams (P27,060); and marked cash used in the busts.

The suspects are now detained, with evidence undergoing testing at the Bulacan Provincial Forensic Unit. Charges are being finalized.