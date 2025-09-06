SUBSCRIBE NOW
San Mateo police seize P278,800 worth of shabu from three suspects

[FILE PHOTO] PRESIDENT Ferdinand Marcos Jr. leads the destruction of over ₱9.48 billion worth of illegal drugs in Capas, Tarlac on 25 June 2025. Among the items incinerated were 1.3 tons of floating shabu, marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, and expired medicines. The event, held at Clean Leaf International Corporation, was witnessed by PDEA, DILG, PNP, NBI, and other key agencies.Photo by Yummie Dingding for DAILY TRIBUNE
More than P270,000 worth of illegal drugs were seized from three high-value individuals in a drug buy-bust operation in San Mateo, Rizal, on Friday night.

Arrested in the operation were three suspects identified only as alias “Dexter,” alias “Toto,” and alias “Michael” — all residents of Barangay Sta. Ana, San Mateo.

The three were apprehended in an anti-illegal drugs operation conducted by operatives of the San Mateo Municipal Police Station’s Drug Enforcement Team at 11B Mariano Street, Libis Cristi Compound, Barangay Sta. Ana, at about 9:20 PM.

Confiscated from them were seven heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu weighing approximately 41 grams (standard drug price: P278,800); a black/red eyeglass case; a brown leather wallet; a driver’s license; two cellular phones; five ₱100 bills as recovered money; and ₱500 buy-bust money.

All three suspects are currently detained at the San Mateo Municipal Police Station custodial facility and face charges for violation of Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

