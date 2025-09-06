SUBSCRIBE NOW
Ryan Bang, Paola Huyong spark split rumors

Engagement no more? Ryan Bang with fiancee Paola Huyong
Speculation is swirling online after fans noticed that Ryan Bang’s fiancée, Paola Huyong, has taken down their engagement photos from her Instagram. Adding fuel to the buzz, Paola was also spotted without her engagement ring in a video uploaded on 27 August.

On Ryan’s page, however, their collab engagement post remains — now flooded with comments from netizens questioning the status of their relationship.

The Korean TV personality went public with Paola in 2023, calling her “The One” and “my forever Filipina.” The two got engaged in June 2024 and even had the chance to meet Ryan’s parents.

Ryan bang
Paola Huyong

