Reforms disable graft, boost welfare — Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. took decisive steps to combat corruption and enhance the public welfare, reflecting a commitment to transparent and effective governance, starting with the appointment of Vince Dizon as Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Secretary early last week.

Dizon was tasked with implementing sweeping reforms to eliminate corrupt practices following the discovery of duplicate budgets in the National Expenditure Program. Marcos also bolstered the tourism sector by launching the Turismo Asenso Loan Program, which provides MSMEs with loans of up to to P20 million and extends aid to 1,197 tourism workers in Aurora affected by the 2024 typhoons.

The week’s schedule reflected Marcos’ proactive approach to rooting out corruption while fostering sustainable development.

1 September

Troubleshooter takes DPWH helm

In a move aimed at combating government corruption, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. appointed Vince Dizon as secretary of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) following the resignation of Manuel Bonoan.

Marcos said Dizon had done a “very good job” at the Department of Transportation that qualified him for a bigger role at the DPWH. Following the President’s directive, Dizon has ordered sweeping reforms to weed out corruption in the DPWH.

Tourism MSMEs get loans

To strengthen the growing micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) sector, President Marcos awarded loan packages to nine tourism-related businesses in the National Capital Region and Calabarzon under the Turismo Asenso Loan Program.

Through the program — a joint venture of the Departments of Trade and Industry and Tourism — eligible MSMEs may avail of loans up to P20 million through the DTI’s financing arm, the Small Business Corp. The competitive interest rates and flexible repayment terms will enable businesses to expand.

Tourism workers get aid

On the same day, Marcos went to the province of Aurora to extend assistance to tourism workers affected by the successive typhoons in 2024 under the Bayanihan sa Bukas na May Pag-asa Para sa Turismo (BBMT).

A total of 1,197 tourism workers affected by typhoon “Nika” and super typhoons “Ofel” and “Pepito” in November 2024 received unconditional financial support from the Department of Social Welfare and Development, in collaboration with the Department of Tourism (DoT).

The partnership between the DSWD and DoT aims to support families in the tourism sector that have been affected by disasters. Apart from financial aid, training certificates, and other forms of assistance were also provided.

2 September

Universal healthcare closer

As the government intensifies its zero-balance billing program in government-run hospitals, President Marcos said the possibility of reaching full implementation of universal healthcare is coming closer to reality.

At the Bataan General Hospital and Medical Center in Balanga City, Marcos checked the facility’s implementation of the zero-balance billing, where instead of a patient queuing at the accounting department, it’s the hospital staff that go to the patient to deliver their receipt with zero balance.

Marcos instructed the Department of Health to rise to the challenge of the government program, as patients who hesitated to seek hospital treatment are now going to hospitals to get the medical attention they need.

Reclaim mastery of the sea

With Filipinos sailing the world’s seas, Marcos said we need to take advantage of this opportunity to revive the shipbuilding industry.

With international partners seeing potential in the archipelagic nation, the shipbuilding sector has another shot at taking on the maritime industry as Marcos led the inauguration of the HD Hyundai Shipyard in Subic, Zambales. He said 4,300 jobs would be generated in shipbuilding.

3 September

Covid-19 frontliners get allowance

Five years after, health care workers who bravely stood against the threat of Covid-19 received their health allowances under the Public Health Emergency Benefits and Allowances (PHEBA) after President Marcos ordered the Department of Budget and Management to release the funds amounting to P6.77 billion.

The money was allotted to 1,411,546 PHEBA claimants from 2021 to 2023. This included those who served in local governments, private health facilities, state universities, and other institutions.

The national government approved the benefits and compensation for healthcare and non-healthcare workers who served during the public health emergency during the coronavirus pandemic.

Governors must serve with integrity

President Marcos urged provincial governors to serve with integrity, as he called for accountability in public service.

At the oathtaking of newly elected officials of the League of Provinces of the Philippines in Malacañang, he sought their assistance to identify irregularities in projects implemented in their respective areas.

Marcos also called on them to streamline government services by implementing new technologies and amplifying zero-balance billing in their localities.

4 September

Tax for mining sites

With the Philippines’ rich resources able to meet the global demand for minerals, President Marcos imposed a tax on mining sites, which would benefit both the environment and the people.

Under the newly signed Republic Act 12253, or the Enhanced Fiscal Regime for Large-Scale Metallic Mining Act, Marcos said mining companies operating within designated mining sites are required to pay a royalty fee of five percent of their gross output.

Operations outside mineral reservations will be subjected to a margin-based royalty on income from metallic mining operations. Additional taxes will also be implemented if a mining company’s profit margin exceeds 30 percent, ensuring the government receives its fair share from this extra profit.

Distinguished diplomats cited

In recognition of their exceptional contributions to Philippine diplomacy, President Marcos bestowed the Order of Sikatuna, with the rank of Grand Cross (Datu), and the Gold Distinction on Philippine Ambassador to the United Nations Antonio Manuel Lagdameo and Ambassador-designate Bernadette Therese Fernandez, respectively.

Lagdameo received the distinction for facilitating or co-facilitating the adoption of various resolutions in the United Nations that favored the Philippines and for building and strengthening bilateral relationships with the United Kingdom, Spain and Mexico.

Fernandez was recognized for her contributions to the Department of Foreign Affairs as a career diplomat where she served as chief coordinator, maintaining engagement with the Filipino communities in northern Italy which led to the repatriation of more than 300 Filipinos during the Covid-19 pandemic.

5 September

Powering Siquijor

After years of an unreliable power service in Siquijor province, President Marcos led the ceremonial switch-on of the new Siquijor Diesel Power Plants.

With three new power plants in Larena, Lazi and Siquijor towns, the combined power capacity of 17.8 megawatts meets the province’s peak demand of nine megawatts.

The President emphasized the importance of collaboration among the Department of Energy, National Electrification Administration, Energy Regulatory Commission, and the electric cooperative in providing a long-term energy solution.

‘Benteng Bigas’ reaches Bohol

The President launched the flagship “Benteng Bigas, Meron Na” program in Bien Unido, Bohol, offering P20 per kilo rice to vulnerable sectors.

Around 2,700 residents, including senior citizens, solo parents, persons with disability (PWD), 4Ps beneficiaries, farmers, fisherfolk, and minimum wage earners benefited from the rollout.

The President also turned over agricultural inputs and equipment to local farmers and fisherfolk, ensuring that both food producers and consumers have access to nutritious staples.

Irrigation project inaugurated

In a quest to make the Philippines food secure, the President and National Irrigation Administration Administrator Eduardo Guillen unveiled the Calunasan Small Reservoir Irrigation Project (SRIP), which aims to improve agricultural productivity and support farmers in Bohol.

The project will irrigate approximately 300 hectares of farmland directly benefiting around 400 farmers in nearby communities, including four barangays: Calunasan, Abucayan Sur, Lucob and Bentig.

The Calunasan SRIP cost P813 million and has been operating since 20 August, with finishing works expected to be completed by November. It is seen as a major step toward strengthening food security and improving farmers’ livelihoods in the province.