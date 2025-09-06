QCPD nabs suspect in fatal QC shooting

A suspect in a fatal shooting that resulted in the death of a 30-year-old rider in Quezon City was arrested by operatives of the Quezon City Police District (QCPD).

QCPD acting director Col. Randy Glenn Silvio on Saturday identified the suspect as alias “Kenneth,” 28, a resident of Barangay 28, Caloocan City.

Silvio said that at around 8:30 p.m. on 31 August 2025, the victim was traversing Quirino Highway in front of a Mercury Drug Store near the corner of Salazar Drive, Barangay Balon Bato, Quezon City, when he dropped off his wife at a nearby 7-Eleven store.

As he counterflowed along the road, the victim was confronted by two suspects on separate motorcycles, which led to a heated altercation.

Moments later, when the victim alighted from his motorcycle, both suspects shot him, hitting him in the chest. The suspects then fled onboard their motorcycle toward an undisclosed location.

The victim was rushed to the Quezon City General Hospital but was declared dead on arrival by the attending physician.

In response, operatives from the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit, Talipapa Police Station (PS 3), District Intelligence Division, and District Special Operations Unit conducted a hot-pursuit operation.

With the aid of CCTV footage and coordination with the Caloocan City Police Station and several barangays in Caloocan City, alias “Kenneth” was arrested at around 8:11 p.m., near his residence along Tuna Street, Maypajo, Barangay 28, Caloocan City.

Upon checking through the Investigation Solution Automatic Verification system, it was revealed that the accused had previous cases for violation of RA 9165 (Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002), B.P. 6, and resistance and disobedience to a person in authority or agents of such person in October 2020.

The arrested suspect is now facing charges of murder and violation of RA 11235 (Motorcycle Crime Prevention Act) before the Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office. Meanwhile, follow-up operations are ongoing to locate and apprehend the other suspect involved.