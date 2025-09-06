PTV anchor resigns, cites ‘massive’ corruption at gov't station

Amid the controversy surrounding government flood projects and erring contractors linked to the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), another scandal surfaced—this time at the government-run People’s Television Network (PTV) 4.

During his live program Mike Abe Live on Thursday, veteran broadcast journalist Mike Abe did not hold back, revealing alleged corruption and mismanagement at PTV-4, a station under the Presidential Communications Office (PCO).

“Walang development dito kasi parang nagpapalit ng damit ang mga managers dito. Every three or four months, nagpapalit ng manager. Kaya good morning Secretary Dave Gomez, sir, gumalaw-galaw ka naman. Puntahan mo ang mga opisinang nasa ilalim ng PCO, meron ding korapsyon yan. Ang magagalit guilty, magalit kayo, wala akong pakialam sa inyo. Sobra na eh,” Abe said.

Abe highlighted that the station suffers from poor infrastructure and outdated equipment, despite multi-million-peso allocations for renovation and upgrades. Former TAPE Inc. executive Malou Choa Fagar was appointed as the new PTV-4 general manager by Malacañang in August 2025.

“This means that it’s not only DPWH that has a problem in utilizing funds. The proposed budget every year, maraming ahensya ng gobyerno ang may ganyang problema,” Abe added.

The day after his broadcast, Abe posted on social media that he had resigned from PTV-4, as well as from IBC and Radyo Pilipinas, all under the PCO.

“Nagsabi ako ng totoo, ayaw nila,” he wrote. On his YouTube channel Mike Abe Opinions, he confirmed that PCO Secretary Dave Gomez had ordered the stoppage of his program, explaining, “He doesn’t want me to tell the truth. He doesn’t want my format on the way I expose the problems in our country. That’s the truth.”

Despite his resignation, Abe maintained that he remains supportive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., praising the President’s anti-corruption initiatives.

“PTV-4 is not seemed to be a station under the Office of the President. Tumutulo ang mga kisama nila dyan, walang aircon ang mga opisina, ang mga studio sira pa, isa na lang ang gumagana. Maraming problema ang mga empleyado dyan. Magulo. Nakabuka ang mga kisame. Kawawa ang mga empleyado. Kulang sa maintenance, maraming problema. So nasan ang pera? Kawawa ang telebisyon ng bayan,” Abe said.

A reliable source confirmed Abe’s claims, stating that several offices and studios at PTV-4 have failing air conditioning units and that parts of the ceiling, particularly in comfort rooms, are deteriorating.