PNP foils P15.7-M cigarette smuggling attempt in North Cotabato

The Philippine National Police (PNP), in coordination with the Bureau of Customs (BOC), intercepted a major smuggling attempt this week, seizing P15.7 million worth of illicit cigarettes during a checkpoint operation in Pigcawayan, North Cotabato.

At approximately 1:30 PM on 4 September, two trucks, an orange and a blue Mitsubishi Fuso, were flagged down at the Panatan Border Checkpoint.

Authorities discovered 400 boxes, or around 20,000 reams of Fort and Berlin brand cigarettes, concealed inside the vehicles.

Six individuals, known only by the aliases “Karl,” “Joy,” “Mike,” “Rods,” “Antoy,” and “Roy,” were apprehended and are currently detained at the Pigcawayan Municipal Police Station.

All suspects are expected to face multiple charges, including violations of Republic Act No. 10863 (Customs Modernization and Tariff Act), the Graphic Health Warning Law, and Republic Act No. 12022, which strengthens the definition of Agricultural Economic Sabotage.

The seized goods were immediately inventoried at the site in the presence of local barangay officials and members of the media, underscoring the PNP’s commitment to transparency.

The cigarettes will be formally turned over to the BOC for documentation and proper disposal.

On Saturday, acting PNP PLtGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. praised the swift and coordinated action of law enforcement and customs personnel, emphasizing the agency’s zero-tolerance stance against smuggling and other forms of economic sabotage.

“Let this serve as a strong warning to all those attempting to bypass the law. Smuggling, economic sabotage, and other criminal acts will not be tolerated. The PNP, together with our partners, will ensure that violators are held accountable,” said Nartatez.

He noted that the operation is a testament to the PNP’s ongoing efforts to safeguard both community welfare and the nation’s economic integrity through vigilant enforcement and inter-agency cooperation.