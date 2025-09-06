Phl foreign reserves climb to $105.9B in August

The country’s gross international reserves (GIR) inched higher in August 2025, boosted by stronger gold prices and higher returns from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas’ (BSP) investments.

Preliminary data from the BSP showed GIR at US$105.9 billion (P6.03 trillion) as of end-August, up from US$105.4 billion (P5.99 trillion) in July.

The central bank said the reserves — which consist of foreign-denominated securities, foreign exchange, and gold holdings — play a key role in supporting the Philippine peso, ensuring the country can service its foreign debt, and providing a cushion against global economic shocks.

At its current level, the GIR is sufficient to cover 7.2 months’ worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income, well above the international standard of at least three months. It is also equivalent to 3.4 times the country’s short-term external debt based on residual maturity.

The BSP added that net international reserves likewise rose by US$0.5 billion (P28.47 billion), reaching US$105.9 billion ((P5.99 trillion) in August from US$105.4 billion (P6.03 trillion) in July.

The continued buildup in reserves comes amid global uncertainties, with the buffer seen as critical in maintaining market confidence and helping stabilize the peso against volatility in international markets.