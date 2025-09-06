Personalize your style, your way at SM store Mall of Asia’s custom lab

In a world where individuality matters more than ever, SM Store is stepping up with an innovative concept that allows every shopper to make their mark with The Custom Lab. With its pilot branch located at SM Store Mall of Asia (MOA), The Custom Lab offers a space where personalization meets creativity, and where products transform into meaningful, one-of-a-kind treasures.
The Custom Lab is designed for the modern shopper who wants more than just a product — but a reflection of his or her own individuality. Whether it’s a tote bag embroidered with a nickname, a water bottle engraved with an inspiring quote, or a t-shirt printed with a special artwork, The Custom Lab turns everyday items into personal statements.
From embroidery, engraving and stamping, shoppers can choose from a range of customization options to suit their taste, occasion, or mood. The process is easy, engaging, and adds just the right amount of magic to an ordinary shopping trip.
The pilot store at SM Store MOA showcases the full potential of this new concept. The thoughtfully designed space is equipped with state-of-the-art machines for embroidery, engraving, and stamping, as well as a friendly team to guide customers through the customization process. And it’s not just limited to apparel — The Custom Lab is also open for accessories, homeware, and stationery.
The Custom Lab also answers the growing demand for personalized gifting. In a sea of mass-produced items, a customized present stands out for its intention and thoughtfulness. It’s the perfect solution for birthdays, weddings, anniversaries, housewarmings, or any moment worth commemorating.
More than just a trend, customization is a retail movement — and SM Store is at the forefront of it. The Custom Lab reflects the brand’s ongoing commitment to enhancing customer experience, adding value and bringing inspiration to everyday shopping.
So whether you’re a minimalist looking for subtle details or a bold spirit ready to create a standout piece, The Custom Lab at SM Store MOA welcomes you to make your mark.