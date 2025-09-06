Of basilicas and doors: The Porta Sanctas of the Vatican and Rome

My siblings and I found ourselves surrounded by seemingly countless groups of youths from all over the world, led by one bearing a cross, another with a flag with the country they represented and yet a third one with a musical instrument, all in procession from different directions, their music and hymns filling the air.

It was a challenge — I would admit almost impossible – to take a photo. A continuous steady flow of spoilers — of “photobombers” as my grandniece Ana would complain. But then again, that was the point — to capture the essence of it all — as it truly was hopelessly crowded.

The first basilica on this site rose in the 4th century under Emperor Constantine. By the High Middle Ages, it had become a popular pilgrimage destination of the Western world. In the year 1506, Pope Julius II had ordered the demolition of the original structure to make way for a grander house of prayer.

What followed then were monumental projects, to involve Bramante, Raphael, Michelangelo — masters all, simply known by their mononyms. Much later, Bernini, who developed the Baroque style of sculpture, beautifully completed the interiors of the magnificence, seen, admired and awed today.

During the present Jubilee Year, from 24 December 2024 to 6 January 2026 — the late Pope Francis himself ceremoniously opened the door — and since then, prayerful pilgrims have eagerly crossed — as they had dreamt of — through one of the most sacred spaces in Christendom.

The Basilica of Saint Paul Beyond The Walks held the second Holy Door, reminding everyone it had been constructed outside the ancient city limits. After the Edict of Milan in 313, Emperor Constantine graciously donated two basilicas to the faithful — one for Peter, one for Paul.

At this domain, devout pilgrims honored the Apostle to the Gentiles. And soon, the numbers grew in massive proportions, too numerous for the original structure. By the 5th century, Theodosius, Valentinian II and Arcadius — all emperors — had demanded for a larger church, reoriented so that it faced west. What we marvel at today — after a devastating fire — was completed in the 19th century, consecrated by Pope Pius IX in 1854.

Within the walls, we discovered the iron chain which, according to tradition, had bound Saint Paul to his guard while imprisoned in Rome.

We next noticed the familiar medallions of every pope along the nave. I recall from past visits only a few spaces remained unfilled — a sight that inspired whispers of legend: when all the blanks are taken, it would signal the world’s end. Our amiable and knowledgeable tour guide Mauro reassured that more slots had been quietly added. But the myth persists, as does the wonder.

The third door: St. John Lateran — formally the Archbasilica of the Most Holy Savior and of Saints John the Baptist and John the Evangelist — is Rome’s oldest public church. Though tourists often do St. Peter’s their first stop, it is here, on the Caelian Hill, where the Pope’s official ecclesiastical seat lay. In essence, this is the cathedral of the Bishop of Rome.