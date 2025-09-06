No late run

Corruption in the bureaucracy, in varying degrees, has been with us since birth, so to speak. It’s one critical element of national development that keeps our country and people in massive debt and extreme poverty because a significant portion of our tax monies are pocketed by a privileged few instead of being spent for projects and programs which would contribute to our GDP or gross domestic product.

As it appears, the revelation and physical discovery of either the ghost or ill-done flood control projects by President Bongbong Marcos Jr. himself woke up the entire nation to the extent of the corruption plaguing our poor but so rich in natural resources country.

Had the President failed to see the mess himself, it would continue to be fun and non-stop billion-peso harvests dealing with the DPWH and other government agencies. PBBM’s discovery, it appears, was the catalyst for the investigations into the glaring malversation and thievery of public funds going on at the DPWH.

Since then, we pushed for the resignation of its chief, former secretary Manuel Bonoan. With the impunity, the corruption in the public works department became the SOP, he cannot escape command responsibility for the bad things, or good if any, that occurred in his house.

Bonoan was insistent on keeping his post, even organizing a so-called investigation committee within the agency. That was ridiculous — to ask the thieves themselves to investigate and find their loot. Until he finally yielded last Sunday. I suspect he was ordered by the Boss to tender the resignation.

A catalyst. That is how The Bridge@TDT sees it from its vaulted position. Even if it has reached impunity levels at DPWH, corruption from top to bottom in government rages on in our midst. We hear about it everywhere, see it in broad daylight with our naked eyes.

Mind you, almost all poll bets in any given election swear to death that they will fight corruption. In our lingo, “sabi lang” (just talk). In general, they themselves are the evil and it is mere propaganda to soothe the ears of mostly, or generally, idiots or themselves corrupt voters.

As it stands, no official high up in the government acts to stop or restrain the greed of the thieves, elected or not, well-dressed and riding in shiny luxurious vehicles on our potholed and substandard highways.

Secretary Vince Dizon, the most sought-after government executive, has been appointed by the President. There is hope that the muddy activities at the DPWH will be history. He has a tough task ahead because corruption is in the consciousness, is the norm at the agency, but I see a better period under his tenure

Corruption appears to be the norm in all of the bureaucracy except in some departments that I know of — like the DTI headed by Sec. Cristina Roque and the DoH under Sec. Ted Herbosa. What I mean is there should be a total cleansing of ALL government offices of crooks, not merely the top officials, but down to the lowest levels.

I say this because my experience is that even the lowest-ranking government employees are in the business of making money from their official posts. For example, if one wants to get a permit to cut down coconut trees, the government employee in charge would exact a pocket fee, the amount depending on the quantity to be felled. In addition, to transport the trunks, one would need a transport permit for which one has to pay another fee that goes to the PCA personnel’s pocket.

Well, no late run in the noble task.