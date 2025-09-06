New trial courts created

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed five new laws creating Regional Trial Courts (RTCs) and Metropolitan Trial Courts (MTCs) in Cebu, Cagayan Valley and the Davao Region.

Republic Act 12241 establishes an RTC in Moalboal, Cebu, while Republic Act 12242 creates an RTC in Alicia, Isabela. In the south, Mati City, Davao Oriental, will have two new RTCs under Republic Act 12243. Additionally, two MTCs will be set up in Tagum City, Davao del Norte. Lastly, two RTCs will be established in Ilagan City and Tumauini, Isabela.

The Supreme Court will assign branch numbers for these new courts. In coordination with the Justice Secretary, the Chief Justice will integrate the new courts into the existing judicial system and oversee their operationalization.

The High Court will also issue the necessary rules and regulations to ensure the smooth implementation of these laws.

Under these measures, funding for judges, court personnel, prosecutors, public attorneys, as well as salaries, benefits, court operations and facilities, will be included in the annual General Appropriations Act.