NBI seizes P8 million in fake Jansport bags

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) seized more than P8 million worth of counterfeit Jansport bags in a series of raids in Bataan, Manila and Pasay.

The NBI’s Intellectual Property Rights Division (IPRD) carried out search warrants against stores accused of selling fake products in violation of the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

Authorities confiscated 4,555 pieces of assorted bags bearing the Jansport trademark, with an estimated market value of P8,144,950.

The raids stemmed from a complaint against store occupants and lessees allegedly distributing counterfeit Jansport items.

NBI-IPRD Chief Special Agent Rodolfo M. Ignacio said the operations were part of efforts to curb the trade of fake goods in the country.

The seized goods are now under NBI custody pending further investigation and the filing of charges.