NBI seizes over P8M worth of counterfeit Jansport bags

The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) seized more than P8 million worth of counterfeit Jansport bags during operations in Bataan, Manila, and Pasay.

The NBI’s Intellectual Property Rights Division (IPRD) executed search warrants on 20, 28, 29 August 2025, targeting stores allegedly selling fake products in violation of Republic Act No. 8293, or the Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines.

The raids stemmed from complaints against store occupants and lessees accused of distributing counterfeit Jansport-branded items. Authorities confiscated 4,555 pieces of assorted products bearing the Jansport trademark, with an estimated market value of P8,144,950.

NBI-IPRD Chief Special Agent Rodolfo M. Ignacio said the operations were part of ongoing efforts to curb the proliferation of fake goods in the country. Retired Judge Jaime Santiago, now serving as NBI Director, commended the division for the successful enforcement of the warrants and urged the public to stop patronizing counterfeit items to safeguard the rights of brand owners.

The confiscated items are now under NBI custody pending further investigation and the filing of appropriate charges.