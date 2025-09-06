Museo Iloilo: Custodian of Ilonggo spirit

Gateway to the past

Stepping inside Museo Iloilo feels like entering a timeline carved out of stone, clay and wood. Its permanent collection is a mosaic of Panay’s cultural history — Stone-Age potteries, Chinese and Thai trade ceramics, Filipino-Spanish war armories, Spanish-era religious sculptures, Japanese-invasion relics, fossils and jewelry. Among its most striking pieces are fragments from a sunken British ship and religious carvings that reflect the deep faith of the Hiligaynon people.

One centerpiece is an 18th-century hardwood relief depicting the conversion of San Agustin. Weathered but dignified, it recalls not only the spread of Christianity but also the persistence of indigenous spirituality beneath the surface of colonial rule.

‘First Queen City of the South’

Before Museo Iloilo was ever conceived, the city itself was already a museum of lived history. Once called the “First Queen City of the South,” Iloilo blossomed into a hub of commerce after the opening of its port to foreign trade in the mid-1800s. With sugar, tobacco, textiles and rice flowing through its docks, Iloilo rivaled Manila as the Visayan center of international exchange.

The city’s prosperity attracted Chinese traders, British merchants and Spanish entrepreneurs. Historian Robert MacMicking noted how Manila-based vessels often completed their cargo in Iloilo because goods were cheaper here — a testament to the industriousness of the Ilonggos and the island’s fertile lands.

Faith and sword

The story of Iloilo, like much of the Philippines, is also the story of conquest. Spanish friars and conquistadors brought not just commerce but also the cross. Indigenous rituals, deities and sacred scripts were systematically erased, replaced with the iconography of Rome.