Miss Bicolandia 2025 celebrates beauty and brilliance

The search for the next queen of Bicolandia begins anew as Miss Bicolandia 2025 shines the spotlight on 16 remarkable young women from across the region. Known as one of the most prestigious and historic pageants in the country, Miss Bicolandia is more than just a crown—it is a celebration of beauty, intelligence, and the indomitable spirit of the Bicolana.

A Festival of Grace and Glamour

The competition officially opens its dazzling chapter with the Preliminary Swimsuit and Long Gown Competition, happening tonight at 6:00 PM at Robinsons Naga. Here, the candidates will showcase their poise, confidence, and elegance on stage, giving audiences a glimpse of the queenly presence they each possess.

The journey will culminate on September 10, Wednesday, at 8:00 PM during the Grand Coronation Night at the JMR Coliseum. In true Bicolano fashion, this spectacular event is free and open to the public, inviting the community to witness who among these empowered women will be crowned Miss Bicolandia 2025.

Beyond Beauty: A Platform of Purpose

Each candidate carries with her a story, a cause, and a vision that reflects the values of the Bicolano people—faith, resilience, and community spirit. As they compete in one of the highlights of the annual Peñafrancia Festival, the candidates remind us that pageantry is not just about beauty but also about advocacy, leadership, and inspiring others.

The next Miss Bicolandia will serve as an ambassador of culture and pride, representing the strength of her people while continuing the legacy of queens who have come before her.

Official Candidates – Miss Bicolandia 2025

1. Elyza Mae Sabido – Magarao, Camarines Sur

2. Alexandra Krishna Oriño – Polangui, Albay

3. Precious Joezhel Mortel – Masbate Province

4. Rhianne Macey Zapata – Naga City

5. Natalia Salazar – Masbate Province

6. Iris Oresca – Naga City

7. Rochelle Monique Obispo – Legazpi City

8. Krizzia Ann Toral – Naga City

9. Lourdes Jestre – Daet, Camarines Norte

10. Trixia Jorgia Aganan – Camarines Sur

11. Jamilla Van Gestel – Baleno, Masbate

12. Trizia Marie Abonita – Sipocot, Camarines Sur

13. Rica Stephanie Ubaldo – Cabusao, Camarines Sur

14. Ana Mae Dote – Ragay, Camarines Sur

15. Amabel Ibasco – Camarines Norte

16. Liezl Anne Iñigo – Camaligan, Camarines Sur

📸 Photos by S Events and Style & Lightman Creatives