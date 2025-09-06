Mika Salamanca’s touching redemption arc: ‘Just keep flying’

“Just keep flying. Just fly. You can only reach it if you fly,” she shared, a message she now passes on not only to her readers but also to anyone who feels unseen or left behind.

After all, redemption comes from having the courage to soar again in front of others, not from hiding from mistakes or hardship.

“Just keep on flying. It doesn’t matter if someone sees you. It doesn’t matter if there’s no one. It doesn’t matter if you have your craft, music, arts or anything, acting. Just keep on pouring your heart. Just keep on producing,” Mika stressed to DAILY TRIBUNE that she had spent years quietly constructing and waited for her chance.

Mika understands the truth: Not every season will be yours. However, waiting does not imply wasting.

“Show the people what you have. It doesn’t matter if they notice it now. One day, you just need to wait for your time,” she added.

And when that time comes, redemption feels even sweeter.

“Just one time. And when that time comes, don’t let go. Show it to the world.”

Mika’s emotions gushed out as she talked about Lipad, “I am still in awe that here we are having a media conference for a book I wrote and published. I’ve been super blessed this year but this one holds a very special place in my heart. You have no idea how much this means to me.”

More than just a book launch, Lipad is Mika’s attempt to transform her turn into a gift.

She intends to give copies for free to charities and groups across the country, with the official premiere scheduled for the Manila International Book Fair in 2025.

She ended, “I believe it is easier to instill these values while they are young so I want to tell them through this book that no matter where you came from, you are beautiful, you are valuable, you deserve love and you can be whatever you want to be if you believe in yourself.”