Meralco Power Academy honors 28 engineering interns in summer Power Camp

Meralco Power Academy, the educational arm of the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) led by Manuel V. Pangilinan, recently honored 28 engineering students who completed its summer internship program, Meralco Power Camp.

The 240-hour program offered top-performing students from universities nationwide an intensive learning experience that combined on-the-job training with project-based activities designed to strengthen leadership skills and expand technical expertise.

The interns hailed from prestigious institutions including Ateneo de Manila University, Mindanao State University–Marawi, Mindanao State University–Iligan, Nueva Ecija University of Science and Technology, Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Technological Institute of the Philippines, Technological University of the Philippines, University of the Philippines, University of Santo Tomas, and University of San Carlos.

The graduation ceremony took place on 1 August 2025, at the Meralco headquarters in Pasig City, marking the culmination of a summer dedicated to hands-on learning, innovation, and professional growth in the energy sector.