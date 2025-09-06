McIlroy surges into contention

DUBLIN, Ireland (AFP) — Rory McIlroy carded a bogey-free 66 in the second round of the Irish Open at the K Club on Friday to move into a tie for third-place at seven under-par.

The five-time major winner cut a frustrated figure in the first round after his group were given a slow play warning in County Kildare.

But he appeared happier on Friday with McIlroy five shots behind leader Joakim Lagergren, who posted an outstanding round of 62.

“It was good,” McIlroy told Sky Sports. “I felt like I hit the ball pretty similarly to yesterday, maybe give myself a few more chances with the approach shots.”

“I didn’t make a bogey, which was nice, a couple of nice par saves on the back nines and finished well with a couple of birdies.”

The Northern Irishman added: “I’m really pleased with the day’s work and it keeps me within touching distance going into the weekend.”

Sweden’s Lagergren leads by one stroke from France’s Adrien Saddier, with McIlroy saying: “The two boys are ahead of the pack but I feel like I’m close enough that if I have a good weekend I can chase them down.”